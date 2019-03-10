|
|
MARZOCHI, ERIK
Lincoln – Erik Marzocchi, 49, of Dexter Rock Road, passed naturally and unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage on March 7, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Nora (Michaud) Marzocchi. They had been married thirteen years. He had lived in Lincoln for the past seventeen years.
Born in Providence, Erik was the son of the late Donna (Russo) Davenport and is survived by his father Richard Marzocchi and his wife, Patricia of Cranston.
He is also survived by his cherished sons, Liam and Roman Marzocchi; and sister, Deana Marzocchi and her children Emma and Benjamin of North Providence; his in-laws Mark and Sylvia Michaud, sisters-in-law, Erin Michaud, and Nancy Michaud and his nephew, Evan all from Connecticut; along with many other relatives.
Mr. Marzocchi was an elementary music teacher in the City of Providence. He had an M. Ed. from Rhode Island College and a Master's Plus degree from Providence College.
Erik was also well-known as a professional musician, launching that career as a teenager and eventually gaining notoriety as lead singer and piano player for Erik Narwhal & The Manatees.
Aside from Erik's notoriety as a musician, those closest to him knew that the main priorities of his life were his wife and two boys. He adored caring for the home that he designed and built with his father; tinkering in his garage and with his train set; writing; illustrating; acting; painting; making models, and spending time with his children. Erik's talents were exceptional and he was a true Renaissance man.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Jude Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln, RI. Calling hours are Monday, March 11, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Memory of Erik Marzocchi to his high school alma mater where his music career began at LaSalle Academy – Music Program. Visit www.lasalle-academy.org/give or checks can be mailed to 612 Academy Avenue, Providence RI 02908. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019