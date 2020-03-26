|
|
Turner, Erma Gardner
86, of North Kingstown, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at home, with her husband by her side. She was the beloved wife of James J. Turner and wife of the late William Gardner. Born in Newburgh, NY, she was a daughter of the late Abraham and Ida (Yudelson) Sachs.
Erma was an Entrepreneur and Owner of E. W. Gardner Golf Cars, LLC and was a longtime member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Warwick.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her devoted children, Joel Rittner of Narragansett, Marc Rittner of Warwick, and Karen Zeltzer of Barrington, a sister, Roberta Axler of Longmeadow, MA, and fourteen grandchildren.
Due to current health and safety regulations, Erma's Funeral Service will be held privately with her family on Friday, March 27, 2020 at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Interment will follow at Quidnessett Cemetery, North Kingstown, at 11:15AM.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 3257 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 or VNA Care NE Hospice, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886, are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2020