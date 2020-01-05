|
PEIRCE, ERMA M. (WOOD) LPN
Erma M. (Wood) Peirce, 95, died at her home in Wickford on January 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Thomas J. Peirce for over 59 years.
Born April 6, 1924 on the family farm in Coventry, RI, on what is now "Wood Estates," she was the daughter of the late James M. and Maud I. (Andrews) Wood.
Erma graduated from Coventry High School and the Rhode Island School of Practical Nursing. She was employed as a nurse at several local hospitals. She was a talented seamstress and a wonderful cook.
She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Adah Chapter #15, OES, and the Slocum Grange.
In addition to her beloved husband, she leaves her 3 loving children: Daniel W. Peirce, Thomas J. Peirce, Jr. and his wife Sherry, and Rachel E. Peirce.
She was predeceased by her sisters Evelyn M. (Wood) King, Cora B. Wood, Lillian E. Wood and her brother Sgt. Daniel G. Wood, who was killed in 1944 during the Battle of the Bulge in St. Vith, Belgium.
Her graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. At her request calling hours are respectfully omitted. Please no flowers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 5, 2020