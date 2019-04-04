|
Lamanna, Erminia "Rita" (Monti)
91, of Brookdale Pocasset Bay Johnston, formerly of Sisson St. Providence, passed away March 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of late John Lamanna former Cpt. of the Providence Fire Dept., they had been married for 50 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Aniello and Clorinda (Patalano) Monti. She was a homemaker and a wonderful cook. She enjoyed gardening and dancing. Rita was the beloved mother of Dr. Linda (Inez) Lamanna of Smithfield and John (Barbara) Lamanna of Cranston. Sister of the late Peter and Danny Monti. She is also survived by her grandchildren, John and Emily. The family would like to thank the caring nurses and staff at Brookdale Pocasset Bay. Rita's funeral will be held Saturday at 8:30am from the Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King FH, 168 Academy Ave., Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Blessed Sacrament Church, Academy Avenue, Providence. Visiting hours 8:30 to 9:30 prior to mass. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to Providence Fire Dept. 325 Washington St. Providence, RI 02903. For condolences www..rifuneral.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019