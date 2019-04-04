Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home - Providence
168 Academy Ave.
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-6363
For more information about
Erminia Lamanna
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Academy Avenue
Providence, RI
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
8:30 AM
Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home
168 Academy Ave.
Providence, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Academy Avenue
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erminia Lamanna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erminia "Rita" (Monti) Lamanna

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erminia "Rita" (Monti) Lamanna Obituary
Lamanna, Erminia "Rita" (Monti)
91, of Brookdale Pocasset Bay Johnston, formerly of Sisson St. Providence, passed away March 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of late John Lamanna former Cpt. of the Providence Fire Dept., they had been married for 50 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Aniello and Clorinda (Patalano) Monti. She was a homemaker and a wonderful cook. She enjoyed gardening and dancing. Rita was the beloved mother of Dr. Linda (Inez) Lamanna of Smithfield and John (Barbara) Lamanna of Cranston. Sister of the late Peter and Danny Monti. She is also survived by her grandchildren, John and Emily. The family would like to thank the caring nurses and staff at Brookdale Pocasset Bay. Rita's funeral will be held Saturday at 8:30am from the Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King FH, 168 Academy Ave., Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Blessed Sacrament Church, Academy Avenue, Providence. Visiting hours 8:30 to 9:30 prior to mass. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to Providence Fire Dept. 325 Washington St. Providence, RI 02903. For condolences www..rifuneral.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home - Providence
Download Now