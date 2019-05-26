|
VICTURINE, ERNEST A.
86, formerly of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Eileen (DiManna) Victurine. Born in Berkley, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Joseph and Clara (Rezendes) Victurine.
Ernest enjoyed working and helping others. He spent his career as a lab technician for St. Joseph's Hospital and the VA Hospital. He often said he enjoyed taking care of people, which was clearly evident in all aspects of his life. Because he loved to work, he also was a sexton at Immaculate Conception Church. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War.
Although he had two jobs, he still made time for his love of gardening. Cultivating a large garden every summer, he supplied friends and family with fresh vegetables, strawberries and raspberries. His talents went beyond gardening, as he was also known to do some construction and auto repair. A true "Mr. Fix-it", Ernest was willing to try anything. He loved to figure things out. He enjoyed bowling with his friends, playing cribbage with his family, and just being with all those he loved.
Ernest was a humble, kind, gentle, loving, compassionate, giving, and selfless person. Never too busy to help someone in need or to do someone a favor, Ernest was always ready and willing to lend a hand. He was deeply, deeply loved by his daughters, "his 3 L's" as he would say. So many loved and cared for him and he will be missed by all.
A loving and devoted father and grandfather, he is survived by his daughters, Lynne Burke and her husband Stephen, Lisa Flaherty and her husband John, and Lori Caracciolo; six grandchildren, Brittany and Bethany Burke, Jillian and Andrew Flaherty, and Hannah and Kacie Caracciolo. He was the brother of the late Frank Victurine, Edward Victurine, Joseph Victurine, Mary Torres and Dorothy Martin.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday Morning, May 29, 2019 from 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr., Cranston. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Donations in his name may be made to the Hope Alzheimer's Center, 25 Brayton Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2019