JACKSON, ERNEST C., JR.
85, of Jenks St., East Providence, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Irene M. (LaPorte) Jackson. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Ernest C. Jackson and the late Dorothy E. (Mowry) Vivenzio.
Ernest was a bartender in the restaurant industry for many years and was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran.
He was the devoted father of Robin B. DelVecchio and her husband Edward Bonetti of Warwick, Joyce C. Deschenes and her husband Paul of North Scituate and Brenda L. Duquette and her husband Gregory of Swansea, MA; cherished grandfather of Nicole DelVecchio - Turner, US Army Sgt. Christopher DelVecchio, USCG Seaman Stephanie Domino, Brandon Deschenes and Sydney A. Duquette; and loving great-grandfather of Lily and Paul DelVecchio.
His funeral will be private. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 19, 2019