KINGMAN, ERNEST C.
93, of Wakefield, passed away on October 8, 2020, after a brief illness. He was the devoted husband of Barbara (Abramson) Kingman (deceased), to whom he was married for over 61 years. Ernie was born in Providence, the son of the late Harold and Eda Kingman. He and his sister, the late Eunice M. Carlson, were raised by his grandmother Nelena Carlson. In his youth he was known for hopping on his bicycle in Providence for a quick ride to visit relatives on the Cape, much to his grandmother's consternation. With the exception of his service as a corporal in the Air Corps, US Army, at the end of World War II in the Army of the Occupation and an 8-year hiatus in Illinois, he lived in Rhode Island all his life. He raised his family in Warwick, then migrated south to Wakefield where he resided for the past thirty-seven years.
Ernie attended Mt Pleasant High School and graduated from Providence College in 1950, benefiting from the GI Bill. Upon graduation from college, Ernie then spent his entire career with Factory Mutual Insurance in Providence and Johnston.
Ernie was an active member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Warwick, then St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Charlestown where he was a fixture on the property committee, showing up every Friday to help maintain the church grounds and to tell a good story. For many years he was also in the Church choir where his voice could always be heard above all others. An avid trombone player for much of his life, he will be remembered for his zest for life, his wit and his laughter. And for the Werther's Original Candies he carried in his pocket for children and adults alike.
He is survived by three sons, Eric C. Kingman and his wife Joyce Devine of Philipsburg ME, Peter E. Kingman and his wife Nancy Caldwell of East Greenwich, Andrew P. Kingman and his wife Nancy of Boston MA, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his companion, Linda Wallander, with whom he enjoyed many adventures including a memorable pilgrimage to Normandy, France.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service is being planned for next spring. Should friends desire, donations in Ernie's memory to St. Andrew Lutheran Church Youth Programs, Charlestown, RI, Little Rhody Vasa Park, Foster, RI or a charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com
.