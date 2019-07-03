Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Ernest Francis Faubert


1934 - 2019
Ernest Francis Faubert Obituary
Faubert, Ernest Francis
84, of Warwick, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Michel X. and Helen (Brenckle) Faubert. He was the loving husband of Mary L. (Wicks) Faubert and father of Joseph T. Wicks, Cynthia C. Conley, and Michele L. Sahagian.
His funeral service will take place at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick, on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11AM. Relatives and friends are invited and may call an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick.
For full obituary please visit, www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on July 3, 2019
