GERUNDIO, ERNEST
89, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side August 23, 2019.
He was the son of the late Giuseppe and Lucia (Martone) Gerundio; husband of the late Frances C. (Mete) Gerundio; father of Ernest Gerundio and his wife Pricilla and Stephen R. Gerundio and his wife Emilia Giorno-Gerundio; grandfather of Anthony, Stephen, and Alyssa Rae Gerundio; great grandfather of Kaiya Gerundio.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and past Commander of the American Legion Post 60.
Visitation will be held Wednesday 4-7 p.m. Funeral Thursday at 8 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO HOME, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence, followed by burial with Military Honors in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 or , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 26, 2019