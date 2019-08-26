Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
8:00 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins Street
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Gerundio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Gerundio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Gerundio Obituary
GERUNDIO, ERNEST
89, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side August 23, 2019.
He was the son of the late Giuseppe and Lucia (Martone) Gerundio; husband of the late Frances C. (Mete) Gerundio; father of Ernest Gerundio and his wife Pricilla and Stephen R. Gerundio and his wife Emilia Giorno-Gerundio; grandfather of Anthony, Stephen, and Alyssa Rae Gerundio; great grandfather of Kaiya Gerundio.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and past Commander of the American Legion Post 60.
Visitation will be held Wednesday 4-7 p.m. Funeral Thursday at 8 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO HOME, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence, followed by burial with Military Honors in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 or , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Download Now