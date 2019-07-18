|
HARRALL, ERNEST J.
96, of Wakefield, passed away, Tuesday, July 16th. He was the husband of the late Marian (Gardner) Harrall, who passed away in March of 2018. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Ernest H. and Ethel (Hamilton) Harrall. Mr. Harrall served honorably in the United States Navy during World War II and was an active member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Providence. He was employed in the transportation business and had a passion for trucks and cars. His greatest asset was his ability to connect with people. He will be remembered for being a devoted and loyal friend to all the people he knew. He is survived by two sons, Kenneth W. Harrall and his wife Suzanne of West Greenwich and Steven H. Harrall and his wife Lisa of Narragansett; four grandchildren, Andrew Harrall and his wife Lauren, Brooke Jackson and her husband Joel, Alexander Harrall and his fiancé Adrien Smith, and Spencer Harrall; and three great-grandchildren, Elsie Marion Harrall, Bowen Kenneth Harrall, and Mason William Harrall. Visiting hours are at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Friday, 4- 6 pm, followed by a funeral service at 6 pm. Burial will take place at a later date. His family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 or Calvary Baptist Church, 747 Broad St, Providence, RI 02907. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 18, 2019