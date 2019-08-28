The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
175 Oaklawn Ave
Cranston, RI
Ernest J. Kanelakos
KANELAKOS, ERNEST J.
90, of Seekonk, MA., passed away August 25, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Aldina " Dina" Kanelakos. for 64 years. Beloved father of John E. Kanelakos. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service Friday at 10 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 175 Oaklawn Ave. Cranston. VISITATION THURSDAY 6-8 p.m. in "WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Annunciation Church or Hellenic College/Holy Cross School of Theology 50 Goddard Ave. Brookline, MA. 02445. For full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone. com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
