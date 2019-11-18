The Providence Journal Obituaries
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Ernest P. Martin


1939 - 2019
Ernest P. Martin Obituary
MARTIN, ERNEST P.
Ernest P. Martin of Warwick passed away with his family by his side on November 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Gittleman) Seaback Martin. Born in Pawtucket in 1939, he was the son of the late Antonio and Florence (Bernier) Martin. Ernie graduated from Bryant University, with his Bachelor's Degree. A long-time employee of Health-Tex, he was a distribution manager in Rhode Island and North Carolina prior to his retirement. The past nineteen years he found another passion and worked for the United States Environmental Protection Agency, in Narragansett, RI. He had a great outlook on life and all who knew him considered Ernie to be a kind and gentle man. He and Diane enjoyed traveling, skiing, sailing and spending time with family and friends at Bonnet Shores, the East Greenwich Yacht Club, and their condo in Naples, Florida. He was also an avid runner completing three marathons. He could always be found watching one of his favorite sports teams the Patriots and Celtics. Besides his wife, Ernie is survived by his three step-sons and their wives, Mark Seaback and his wife Nancy, Scott Seaback and his wife Ann Marie, and Todd Seaback and his wife Lesley. He also leaves his six beloved grandchildren Melody, Andy, Jarred, Paige, Nick, and Olivia, as well as a great-grandson Julian. Calling hours will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home and Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave. West Warwick, RI 02893. Burial will be private. Donations in his memory can be made to the donor's favorite charity. For online expressions of sympathy and more information please visit www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 18, 2019
