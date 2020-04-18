Home

Ernest Patrick Lampron


1948 - 2020
Ernest Patrick Lampron Obituary
Lampron, Ernest Patrick
71, passed in Providence, RI on April 15, 2020. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Ernest B. and Alice M. (Barden) Lampron.
He is survived by five siblings, Maryalice Lampron, Jane Polak, Susan Lampron and husband Gregory Fecht, Joseph Lampron and wife Beth, John F. Lampron; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date when it is safe to congregate in large groups. Burial will be private in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 18, 2020
