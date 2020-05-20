The Providence Journal Obituaries
PISCOPIELLO, ERNEST R.
80, of Birchwood Dr., Cranston, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at RI Hospital in Providence. He was the beloved husband for 58 years of Angela C. (Martellucci) Piscopiello.
Ernest was an employee at Providence College and also worked in the jewelry industry for many years. He was a member of the St. Bernardo Society; Pannese Society; and was a Board Member of Cranston Western Little League. Ernest cherished his family and was an unselfish man who gave to everyone while never asking for anything in return. He was kind to all and looked forward to his spring and summer evenings watching the kids play baseball games at CWLL.
Besides his wife Angela, he was the devoted father of his late newborn son, Rhonda M. Willigan and her husband Christopher of Cumberland and Steven E. Piscopiello and his wife Julie of Cranston; cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Gabriella, Steven and Dante; and loving uncle of many niece and nephews. He was the dear brother of the late Domenic, John, Fredrick, Albert and Michael Piscopiello and Sarah Faella. His funeral and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2020
