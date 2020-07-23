Ernest Saraiva

SARAIVA, ERNEST
89, of Cranston and Naples, FL, died Saturday (7/18/2020) at his home. Born in Forninhos, Portugal a son of the late Jose V. and Felisbela Saraiva, he emigrated to the U.S. in 1947. He later became a citizen and married Rose A. (Pires) Saraiva 69 years ago. He is the father of Ernest (Dixie) Saraiva, Jr. of Montville, ME, Bella (Jose) Martins of Cumberland and the late Richard Saraiva. He is the grandfather of Lauren (Rick) Giroux, Brian (Kayla) Saraiva and Elizabeth (Nunu) Santos, 5 great grandchildren Jefferey Giroux, Jonah and Eli Saraiva, Olivia and Lucas Santos.
Ernie was a retired supervisor for RIPTA and was with them for over 30 years. He retired from RIPTA in 1994. He was a member of ATU Local 618. He was a former President of the Cranston Portuguese Club and a founding member of the Portuguese Rod and Gun Club.
The family acknowledges with special thanks the thoughtful kindness and assistance of the Cranston Police, Fire and Rescue Departments and the Palumbo Family.
Visitation in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston will be on Thursday, July 23 from 4 to 7PM. His funeral will be held Friday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM in St. Matthew Church on Elmwood Avenue, Cranston with burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing will be required in all of the facilities by State mandate. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to LaSalle Academy, Joan Pires Endowment, 612 Academy Avenue, Prov., RI 02908. Visit cranstonfuneral.com
