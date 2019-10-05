Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
8:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony Church
1413 Mineral Spring Avenue
North Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Votta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Votta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Votta Obituary
VOTTA, ERNEST,
81, passed away October 3, 2019.
He was the son of the late Ernest A. and Mary (Sisco) Votta; beloved husband of Linda A. (Demboski) Votta; devoted father of Wendy A. Minnis and her husband Brian, and Michael A. Votta; cherished grandfather of Anthony, Heather and Stephanie; great-grandfather of 5; and brother of Patricia Ranaldi.
Ernest owned his own business, Heather's Fashions, and worked in the jewelry business for all his life. He dedicated 25 years to coaching at the North Providence East Little League and also coached for the George Donnelly's Men's Sunset League. He was an avid golfer, gardener, and loved the New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers.
Visitation will be held Sunday, 3-6 p.m. with funeral services Monday at 8:30 a.m. from the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, followed by burial in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the RISPCA, 186 Amaral St, Riverside, RI 02915 or at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/rhoislspc.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Download Now