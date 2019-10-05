|
VOTTA, ERNEST,
81, passed away October 3, 2019.
He was the son of the late Ernest A. and Mary (Sisco) Votta; beloved husband of Linda A. (Demboski) Votta; devoted father of Wendy A. Minnis and her husband Brian, and Michael A. Votta; cherished grandfather of Anthony, Heather and Stephanie; great-grandfather of 5; and brother of Patricia Ranaldi.
Ernest owned his own business, Heather's Fashions, and worked in the jewelry business for all his life. He dedicated 25 years to coaching at the North Providence East Little League and also coached for the George Donnelly's Men's Sunset League. He was an avid golfer, gardener, and loved the New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers.
Visitation will be held Sunday, 3-6 p.m. with funeral services Monday at 8:30 a.m. from the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, followed by burial in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the RISPCA, 186 Amaral St, Riverside, RI 02915 or at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/rhoislspc.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 5, 2019