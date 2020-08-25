1/1
Ernest Walter (Cal) Nero
NERO, ERNEST WALTER (CAL)
passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2020. He was married to the late Virginia Nero (Coleman) for 63 years. He was the son of the late Ernest W. Nero and Victoria T. Nero (Pietraszka).
Ernest is survived by his six children, Richard W. (Rebecca), Linda A. Nuzzo, Susanne Travisono (Richard), Jeffrey W. (Diane), Stephanie Mosca (Angelo), and Pennie A. Nero. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Anthony Nero, Nicholas Nuzzo, Angelo Mosca IV, Shaina Nero, Marissa Nero, Isabella Mosca, Madison Travisono, and Kyle Nero. Ernest is also survived by his sister Regina Carper and his niece Gina Maria Conti, both of Pompano Beach, FL.
He was a graduate of LaSalle Academy. He owned Valley Esso on Admiral Street, North Providence. In 1960, he established New England Paving Co. Inc., which was a successful excavation and paving company that he ran for over 50 years with members of his family until retirement.
Ernest was an avid horseman, competing in barrel racing at horseshows. He also collected and restored several classic automobiles and was a fixture at Smithfield's A&W's weekly cruise night. He also was a past member of the Smithfield Lions.
Ernest was devoted to all New England sports teams. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends until late in his life. He also enjoyed going to casinos where he could be found shooting craps. He was a stock market enthusiast after his retirement. But most of all, he was devoted to his family.
The family would like to thank the visiting nurses, Brittany, Denise, Jean, Dawn, Michelle, Kathy, Jeff, Jenna, Suzie, and hospice for always being there.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 8:30-10:30 am in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Michael Church, Smithfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
AUG
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Funeral services provided by
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
