PITOCCO, ERNESTINA J. (TESTA)
92, of Johnston, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert S. Pitocco, Sr. Born in Prata Sannita, Caserta, Italy she was a daughter of the late Ferdinando and Giuseppina (Petito) Testa. Ernestina worked at Uniroyal for many years before retiring to take care of her family. She was a founding member of the Santa Maria Di Prata Society and a member of its Women's Auxiliary.
She is survived by her loving children, Bernard Pitocco of Johnston, Anna J. Fandetti of Smithfield, Albert S. Pitocco, Jr. and his fiancée Aracelis Robles of Johnston, John E. Pitocco of Johnston, and Linda M. Marcello and her husband Richard of Greenville; cherished grandchildren, Michael and Lauren Fandetti, Alyssa and Matthew Marcello. Ernestina was the sister of the late Angelina LaBanca, Benito Testa and Giovanni Testa.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Wednesday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Rd., Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 20, 2020