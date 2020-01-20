The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
15 George Waterman Rd
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernestina Pitocco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestina J. (Testa) Pitocco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernestina J. (Testa) Pitocco Obituary
PITOCCO, ERNESTINA J. (TESTA)
92, of Johnston, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert S. Pitocco, Sr. Born in Prata Sannita, Caserta, Italy she was a daughter of the late Ferdinando and Giuseppina (Petito) Testa. Ernestina worked at Uniroyal for many years before retiring to take care of her family. She was a founding member of the Santa Maria Di Prata Society and a member of its Women's Auxiliary.
She is survived by her loving children, Bernard Pitocco of Johnston, Anna J. Fandetti of Smithfield, Albert S. Pitocco, Jr. and his fiancée Aracelis Robles of Johnston, John E. Pitocco of Johnston, and Linda M. Marcello and her husband Richard of Greenville; cherished grandchildren, Michael and Lauren Fandetti, Alyssa and Matthew Marcello. Ernestina was the sister of the late Angelina LaBanca, Benito Testa and Giovanni Testa.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Wednesday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Rd., Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernestina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now