CALITRI, ERNESTINE B., "TINA,"

85, formerly of Riverside and Seekonk, MA, died peacefully on June 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Joseph A. Calitri.

Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Ernest and Santina (Bertone) DiMicco, she lived in Riverside for 23 years and Seekonk, MA for 24 years.

Besides her husband of 61 years, she is survived by three daughters, Karen and Tom McNamara of North Attleboro, MA, Joanne and Edward Brown of Ridgewood, NJ and Janice and Michael Mehos of Ridgewood, NJ ; four granddaughters, Jennifer McNamara Flynn, Stephanie McNamara, Kristina Brown and Tatiana Mehos, and a sister, Anna Jannetta of Orlando, FL. She was the sister of the late Theresa Maini, Domenic DiMicco and Larry DiMicco.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday June 20, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:30 with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church, Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford at 10 a.m. Graveside burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Calling hours are Wednesday 5-7 p.m. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Tina's memory to the , 245 Waterman Street, Providence, RI 02906 would be deeply appreciated. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Providence Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019