Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel
2435 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel
2435 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI
Ernesto A. Silvio III

Ernesto A. Silvio III Obituary
SILVIO, ERNESTO A. III
51 passed away March 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Ernesto was the beloved husband of Tanya L. (Salvatore) Silvio and a son of the late Ernesto Silvio Jr. and Joyce A. (McLaughlin) Newman. Loving father of Anthony E. and Gabrielle J. Silvio. Brother of Deborah J. Dennis (Rick), Cynthia E. Magnotta (Paul), John F. Flynn (Robin), Earl F. Flynn (late Susan), Kerry E. Flynn, Julie F. Belanger and the late Laurie M. Cudmore and Kenneth MacKinnon. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. He proudly served in the US Navy aboard the USS Sphinx, the USS Connole and at the Naval Station Newport as a Petty Officer First Class. Ernesto was twice awarded the Navy Achievement Medal and recognized as Sailor of the Year. Ernesto was employed as a drafting engineer at Diebold and later for Securitas. He had a passion for his family and friends. He was the center of many holiday gatherings, especially Halloween. He loved to cook for family and friends and travel with his wife, Tanya. He was a loyal generous friend and touched the lives of many people. His visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10 -11am with a service at 11am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial with military honors in the RI Veterans Cemetery Exeter. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
