Russ, Essie
Mrs. Essie Janice Russ of Fairburn, Georgia passed away on July 13, 2019. She was born on October 8, 1942 in Providence, Rhode Island. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home in Atlanta, GA. Family and friends please assemble at the funeral home at 2:30 PM on the day of service. She was preceded in death by husband, Clarence Russ; parents, Raymond Frye and Eva Frye. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Marie Russ; son-in-law, Terence Amos; two grand daughters, Laila Amos and Shanice Amos. Service are entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA (404)-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 18, 2019