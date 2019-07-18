Home

POWERED BY

Services
MURRAY BROTHER FUNERAL HOME INC
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, RI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Essie Russ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Essie Russ


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Essie Russ Obituary
Russ, Essie
Mrs. Essie Janice Russ of Fairburn, Georgia passed away on July 13, 2019. She was born on October 8, 1942 in Providence, Rhode Island. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home in Atlanta, GA. Family and friends please assemble at the funeral home at 2:30 PM on the day of service. She was preceded in death by husband, Clarence Russ; parents, Raymond Frye and Eva Frye. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Marie Russ; son-in-law, Terence Amos; two grand daughters, Laila Amos and Shanice Amos. Service are entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA (404)-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now