Estelle B. (Baril) McGovern
1927 - 2020
McGOVERN, Estelle B. (Baril)
92, formerly of Pawtucket, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul A. McGovern. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Emile L. and Marie C. (St. Denis) Baril.
Estelle enjoyed crocheting, baking, cooking and was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker. In more recent years, she was the co-founder of the interfaith prayer group that was very active at Linn Health Care Center and Winslow Gardens. Over the years many countless graces and healings were received by the sick and dying, through their intercessions.
Estelle had eight children, Daniel P. McGovern of Englewood, FL, David M. McGovern of South Attleboro, Ronald E. McGovern of North Attleboro, Paul A. McGovern of Riverside, the late John T. McGovern, Timothy A. McGovern in Florida, Paula M. Randall in Florida and Steven W. McGovern of Pawtucket; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Emile J. Baril, Arthur N. Baril, Claire Baril, Annette Z. Valliere and Paul R. Baril.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers it is requested to make memorial gifts to United Methodist Elder Care Windsor Gardens, 40 Irving Ave., East Providence, RI 02914. This would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
