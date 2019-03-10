Home

J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aidan - St. Patrick Parish
1460 Diamond Hill Road
Cumberland, RI
View Map
Estelle C. Wall

Estelle C. Wall Obituary
WALL, Estelle C.
Cumberland,
Estelle C. Wall, 91, passed Wednesday in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of the late John F. Wall Jr.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Estelle's Life Celebration to be held Monday, with Visiting Hours from 4 to 8 PM and continue on Tuesday, at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM in the St. Aidan - St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
For full obituary please visit: www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
