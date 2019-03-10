|
|
WALL, Estelle C.
Cumberland,
Estelle C. Wall, 91, passed Wednesday in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of the late John F. Wall Jr.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Estelle's Life Celebration to be held Monday, with Visiting Hours from 4 to 8 PM and continue on Tuesday, at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM in the St. Aidan - St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
For full obituary please visit: www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019