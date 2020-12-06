1/1
Estelle E. (Nardi) Martella
MARTELLA, ESTELLE E. (NARDI)
age 92 of West Greenwich (formerly of Warwick) passed away on November 28th at Elmhurst Rehabilitation and Health Care Center due to complications from COVID-19. She was the wife of the late Joseph T. Martella.
Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Zaccaria and Maria (Laraia) Nardi.
She is survived by a daughter, Estelle T. Verte and her husband Louis of West Warwick, and a son Joseph T. Martella II and his wife Louise of Warwick. She was the grandmother of Louis Verte Jr., and Thomas, Annemarie, and James Martella. She was the sister of Anna Dumas and Lawrence Nardi, and the late Albert, Rosaria, and Flavio Nardi, Thelma Muccino, and Liana Boule.
Estelle worked as a secretary for the Warwick School Department until her retirement in 1990.
She was a communicant of St Gregory the Great Parish in Warwick.
Funeral and burial will be private. To leave online condolences, please see www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
