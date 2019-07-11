|
HOMER, ESTELLE F.
71, of Glenbridge Avenue, Providence passed away June 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Charles A. Homer, Jr.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Grace (Blair) and Joseph Ambrosia.
Estelle was a crossing guard for the City of Providence for 35 years before retiring. She worked at many of the intersections in the West End section of Providence.
She was the mother of Ronald Homer and the late Linda Xavier and grandmother of Ronald Hurdis, Jacob Faber and Heather Xavier. She was also the sister of Donald Ambrosia.
Her funeral with visitation will be held Saturday at 8:30 am in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Holy Cross Church, 649 Hartford Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in Pocasset Cemetery. For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 11, 2019