MASELLI, ESTHER (MATARESE)

Esther Maselli (Matarese), 92, of Lincoln, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence. She was the wife of the late Louis Maselli. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Hortense (Foglio) Matarese.

Esther along with her husband were the owners of the former Scroll Printing Co., Inc. in Providence, RI for over 50 years. She was a bookkeeper for the Federal Hill House after graduating from Central High School. She was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church in North Providence.

She is survived by her daughter, Stacey Maselli Dalpe and two granddaughters, Rachel A. Finn and Nina N. Finn. She was the sister of the late Lucy Matarese, who passed away the previous day.

Her funeral and burial will be private.



