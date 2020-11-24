1/1
Esther (Matarese) Maselli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MASELLI, ESTHER (MATARESE)
Esther Maselli (Matarese), 92, of Lincoln, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence. She was the wife of the late Louis Maselli. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Hortense (Foglio) Matarese.
Esther along with her husband were the owners of the former Scroll Printing Co., Inc. in Providence, RI for over 50 years. She was a bookkeeper for the Federal Hill House after graduating from Central High School. She was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church in North Providence.
She is survived by her daughter, Stacey Maselli Dalpe and two granddaughters, Rachel A. Finn and Nina N. Finn. She was the sister of the late Lucy Matarese, who passed away the previous day.
Her funeral and burial will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved