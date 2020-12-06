VACCA, Esther N.
Esther Norma (Pontarelli) Vacca, 92, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Wayland, MA.
She was the beloved wife of the late Charles M. Vacca. Born in Providence in 1928, she was the daughter of Pasquale and Maurina (Angeloni) Pontarelli. Esther was a long-time resident of East Greenwich and resided in Warwick for 17 years. As an artist she had been an associate member of the RI Watercolor Society. In addition, she volunteered at Hasbro Children's Hospital and was an active member of the Kent County YMCA.
She leaves 4 loving children, Charles M. Vacca of Coventry, RI, Catherine M. Vacca and her husband James T. Wandrey of San Anselmo, CA, Robert J. and his wife Jennifer Z. Vacca of Franklin, MA, and Jennifer A. Vacca and her husband Timothy A. Nolan of Waltham, MA. She is survived by one grandchild, Henry Charles Vacca, 2 step grandchildren, Stephen and Karen Wandrey. She is predeceased by her 3 sisters Lydia Lioce, Velia Del Sesto, and Alda Laterra.
A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be held when COVID restrictions are safe for gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Amos House, 415 Friendship St. Providence, RI 02907, or the Tomorrow Fund, RI Hospital Campus, 593 Eddy St. Providence, RI 02903-4947.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland, MA. For online condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
