1/1
Esther N. Vacca
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VACCA, Esther N.
Esther Norma (Pontarelli) Vacca, 92, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Wayland, MA.
She was the beloved wife of the late Charles M. Vacca. Born in Providence in 1928, she was the daughter of Pasquale and Maurina (Angeloni) Pontarelli. Esther was a long-time resident of East Greenwich and resided in Warwick for 17 years. As an artist she had been an associate member of the RI Watercolor Society. In addition, she volunteered at Hasbro Children's Hospital and was an active member of the Kent County YMCA.
She leaves 4 loving children, Charles M. Vacca of Coventry, RI, Catherine M. Vacca and her husband James T. Wandrey of San Anselmo, CA, Robert J. and his wife Jennifer Z. Vacca of Franklin, MA, and Jennifer A. Vacca and her husband Timothy A. Nolan of Waltham, MA. She is survived by one grandchild, Henry Charles Vacca, 2 step grandchildren, Stephen and Karen Wandrey. She is predeceased by her 3 sisters Lydia Lioce, Velia Del Sesto, and Alda Laterra.
A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be held when COVID restrictions are safe for gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Amos House, 415 Friendship St. Providence, RI 02907, or the Tomorrow Fund, RI Hospital Campus, 593 Eddy St. Providence, RI 02903-4947.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland, MA. For online condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John C. Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John C. Bryant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
Esther was a special friend, she will be deeply missed. Esther you will always be in my heart.
Marilyn Laverdiere
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved