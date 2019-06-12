|
|
Jackson, Esther Rose (Zuchero)
96, of Warwick, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
She is survived by her loving children, a sister, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Her funeral will take place from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick, on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 9AM with a service at 10AM at the Greenwood Community Church, Presbyterian, 805 Main Ave, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home from 4-7PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Interment at the R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
