Watson Colonial Funeral Home
24 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0282
Etelvina Ethel (Fontes) Larsen


1932 - 2020
Etelvina Ethel (Fontes) Larsen Obituary
Larsen, Etelvina Ethel (Fontes)
Etelvina (Ethel) (Fontes) Larsen, 87, of Milford, MA died on 5/10/2020.She was the wife of John T. Larsen who died in 2018. Born in East Providence to the late Henry & Mary Fontes. Raised & educated there. She lived many years in Riverside and also lived four years in Connecticut before moving to Milford in1976. She is survived by two sons, John Larsen of So.Windsor, CT, Donald Larsen of Milford, MA, two daughters, Linda Hardison of Alton, NH, Christine Larsen of Groton, MA, a brother, Russell Fontes of Riverside, ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren. Services will be private. Donations may be made to CoronaVirus Response Fund for Nurses. To leave a condolence, go to www.watsoncolonialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 13, 2020
