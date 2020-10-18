1/1
Ethel Chagnon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chagnon, Ethel
95, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the wife of the late Milton J. Chagnon. Ethel was the daughter of the late Edgar and Rose Deacon. Ethel worked for the Providence School Department for many years before her retirement. Nurse Caroline from Hospice South County made sure Ethel was taken care of and always smiling. Ethel is survived by her daughters Marion Prince of Providence, Karon Walsh, and her husband, Steven, of South Kingstown, her son David Chagnon and his wife Shirley of Chepachet, six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Ethel was the mother of the late Richard Chagnon and the sister of the late May O'Brian and Lillian Falco. Her funeral will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 9:00 am, from the Mount Pleasant Funeral Home, 168 Academy Avenue, Providence. Followed by a Mass of Chrisitan Burial at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 901 Atwells Avenue, Providence. Burial will take place at Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeHealth, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02904. For further information and condolences, please visit mountpleasantfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Funeral
09:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved