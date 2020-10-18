Ethel Chagnon

Chagnon, Ethel
95, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the wife of the late Milton J. Chagnon. Ethel was the daughter of the late Edgar and Rose Deacon. Ethel worked for the Providence School Department for many years before her retirement. Nurse Caroline from Hospice South County made sure Ethel was taken care of and always smiling. Ethel is survived by her daughters Marion Prince of Providence, Karon Walsh, and her husband, Steven, of South Kingstown, her son David Chagnon and his wife Shirley of Chepachet, six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Ethel was the mother of the late Richard Chagnon and the sister of the late May O'Brian and Lillian Falco. Her funeral will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 9:00 am, from the Mount Pleasant Funeral Home, 168 Academy Avenue, Providence. Followed by a Mass of Chrisitan Burial at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 901 Atwells Avenue, Providence. Burial will take place at Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeHealth, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02904. For further information and condolences, please visit mountpleasantfh.com
.