Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-7306
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Ethel L. Perkins Obituary
PERKINS, ETHEL L.
Ethel L. "Kitty" Perkins, 89, of Yeaton Street, Coventry, RI, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Greenville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Smithfield, RI. She was the wife of the late Vincent S. Perkins. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 5:00 pm in the Gorton-Menard Funeral Home, 721 Washington Street, Coventry, RI. A calling hour will be held prior from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. For full obituary visit www.gortonmenardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
