PAGLIARINI, ETTA J., (PETROCELLI)
85, of Terrace Ave., passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Home, East Greenwich.
She was the beloved wife of Alexander S. Pagliarini, they would have been married for 62 years this July. Born in West Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Christina (Romano) Petrocelli.
Etta was a hairdresser for many years at Dina's House of Beauty and also worked at her family's restaurant Pagliarini's Pizza in East Greenwich and A. Pagliarini's Pizza in Coventry. She enjoyed gardening but most of all loved spending time with her grandsons and great grandchildren.
Besides her husband she leaves a daughter, Ann Marie Paradis and her husband Arthur of Coventry; two grandsons, Jason Paradis and his wife Kayla and Steven Paradis and his wife Sarah; three great grandchildren, Ariana Grace, Jason Jr. and Michael and a sister, Dina Ciummo of Coventry. She was the sister of the late Giovanni, Mario and Elsie Petrocelli.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence Street, West Warwick. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. In lieu of flowers contributions to the , RI Chapter, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 in her memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2019