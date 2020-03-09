Home

Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100

Etta Marie Ricci

Etta Marie Ricci Obituary
Ricci, Etta Marie,
age 90, entered into eternal life on March 4, 2020.
Born in Providence, she was a 1947 graduate of St. Xavier's High School. She married Benjamin P. Ricci (deceased) in 1949. Cherished mother of Margaret M. DeGuilio of Smithfield, James P. Ricci (deceased) and his wife Elizabeth of Cranston, Benjamin J. Ricci and his wife Lori of Warwick and Lisa Marie Stearns and her husband Dana of Walpole, Ma. Adored grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late B. James Ricci and Agnes (Allen) Ricci. Sister of the late Thomas, Basil, Joseph, Nicholas, John and James Ricci; and the late Gemma Magnano and Christina A. Watson.
Etta's funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at 8:45 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Pius V Church, 240 Eaton Street, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visiting hours Tuesday, March 10, from 4 - 7 pm. For complete obituary, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 9, 2020
