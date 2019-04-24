|
|
NOTARDONATO, ETTORE "TET"
92, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019. He was the husband of the late Lillian (Giordano) Notardonato. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Ettore and Emily (Iannucci) Notardonato. He had worked for the Providence Public Works for many years prior to his retirement.
He was the loving father of Ettore Jr. and his wife Jane, Michael, and Emily Notardonato. Adoring grandfather of Jessica Dubek and Samantha Barnes, great grandfather of Max and Alice. He was the brother of Armand Notardonato and the late Benemino, Frank, and Julius Notardonato.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday April 26, 2019 in St. Agnes Church, 100 Chatham St. Providence at 10 A.M. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Calling hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, prayers would be appreciated.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the A.A. Mariani and Son Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2019