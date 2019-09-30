|
FAMIGLIETTI, EUGENE A. "GENE"
99, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 with his 3 loving daughters and his St. Elizabeth family by his side. He was the loving husband of the late Lydia (Coia) Famiglietti. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Alfonso and Teresa (DiMuccio) Famiglietti. He served his country in the United States Navy during WW II and participated in the invasion of Normandy. He had worked for the United States Post Office for 31 years prior to his retirement. After leaving the post office, he worked part time for Esquire Liquor Store in Providence. He was an avid NY Yankees fan, and enjoyed reading. Fun loving and always ready to go he will always be remembered for his sense of humor. Most of all he enjoyed being with his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Jean Altruda and her husband Vincent, Karen Lepore and her husband Richard, and Paula Ventrone and her husband Mike. He was the loving and proud grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 10. He was the brother of Alphonse Famiglietti and the late Anthony and Edward Famiglietti, Rose Campobianco, and Esther Fryer.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday October 2, 2019, calling hours will be 8:30 to 10:30 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St. Providence. Burial with military honors will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St. Providence 02904, or to St. Elizabeth's Green House 15, 15 St. Elizabeth's Way East Greenwich, RI 02818.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 30, 2019