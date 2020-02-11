|
|
TORTOLANI, EUGENE F. (GENE)
With love and gratitude for his life, the family of Eugene F. Tortolani announces his passing on February 9, 2020. Characterized with a gentle heart, competitive spirit and devotion to family, Gene sought truth and honor in all aspects of his life. Gene grew up in Providence, was a proud Eagle Scout and a graduate of Moses Brown School '48 and Brown University '52. After graduation, Gene served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Commander of a motor transport battalion in Korea. Gene married the love of his life, Lucy Ann Brubaker and they raised their family in Barrington, Rhode Island. He was in the jewelry manufacturing business for many years and then transitioned his successful career to commercial real estate until he retired in 2001. Throughout his life, Gene enjoyed adventurous and frequent travels with family and friends. He was also an avid golfer, tennis player and loved all card games including bridge, poker and blackjack. Gene had a quick wit, a sharp sense of humor and liked nothing better than telling a carefully crafted story usually with a humorous ending. He was well-versed on many subjects and was a wonderful teacher and role model. Gene was a member at Rhode Island Country Club where he served as President. He also served as President of the Brown Club of RI, Chairman of the Brown Pops Concert and President of the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America. Son of the late Fred Tortolani and Rachel (Vervena) Tortolani, he is predeceased by his brother Paul Tortolani. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lucy, his 4 children Audrey Tortolani, Ginny McQueen and her husband Don, Stephen Tortolani and his wife Caroline, and Sally Cram. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren, Charlie and Rob McQueen, Christopher, John and Lucy Tortolani, Sophie and Stephen Cram.
His Funeral will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 10 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery, Nayatt Road, Barrington.
Calling Hours are Friday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America, PO Box 14777, East Providence, RI 02914 or the Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020