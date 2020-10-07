WELLS, EUGENE F.
who died October 2, 2020, was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy J. (Williams) Wells. He was 91.
Father of Robert A. Wells (wife Lyndsey) and Judith W. Vigar. Grandfather of Kathryn E. Wells (fiancé Dr. Michael Hilton), Alan T. Wells and James W. Vigar. Brother of the late Robert D. Wells.
Born in Syracuse, NY, Gene graduated from Clarkson University in 1950. He worked for 41 years as an electrical engineer for IBM and in retirement as a tax preparer for H & R Block.
A lifelong member of the Episcopal Church, he most recently was a member of St. Peter's by-the-Sea Church in Narragansett. A past master of Adelphoi Lodge No. 33 AF&AM and former Troop Committee Chair for Boy Scouts Troop 1, Wayland, MA, he also belonged to the URI Master Gardeners and South County YMCA.
Funeral service and interment private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Saint Elizabeth Community, 2364 Post Road, Suite 100, Warwick, RI 02886.
