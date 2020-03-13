|
CONLON, EUGENE J.
90, of Warwick died Monday at the West Shore Health Center. He was the husband of Margaret F. (Sullivan) Conlon.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Joseph E. and Mary (McNally) Conlon, he had been a Warwick resident since 1987. Mr. Conlon was a printer at various companies before retiring from Dingley Press as the quality control manager. He proudly served in the United States Army.
Besides his wife, he leaves a daughter, Linda A. Weber of Guilford, CT; three sons, Joseph F. Conlon of Florida, Michael E. Conlon of York Beach, ME and James A. Conlon of Warwick; 23 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Jeanmarie Conlon and John F. Conlon; brother of the late James, Ann, Mary and Dorothy Conlon.
Funeral services will be Monday at 10 AM in the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Calling Hours Sunday 4-6 PM. Burial with military honors will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Condolences visit www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2020