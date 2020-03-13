Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 461-4843
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map

Eugene J. Conlon


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene J. Conlon Obituary
CONLON, EUGENE J.
90, of Warwick died Monday at the West Shore Health Center. He was the husband of Margaret F. (Sullivan) Conlon.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Joseph E. and Mary (McNally) Conlon, he had been a Warwick resident since 1987. Mr. Conlon was a printer at various companies before retiring from Dingley Press as the quality control manager. He proudly served in the United States Army.
Besides his wife, he leaves a daughter, Linda A. Weber of Guilford, CT; three sons, Joseph F. Conlon of Florida, Michael E. Conlon of York Beach, ME and James A. Conlon of Warwick; 23 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Jeanmarie Conlon and John F. Conlon; brother of the late James, Ann, Mary and Dorothy Conlon.
Funeral services will be Monday at 10 AM in the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Calling Hours Sunday 4-6 PM. Burial with military honors will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Condolences visit www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -