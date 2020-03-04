|
GIRARD, JR., EUGENE J. "GENE"
81, passed away on March 3, 2020. Husband of Lucille M. (Pimental) Girard. Father of Stephen and Michael Girard and the late Douglas Girard. Funeral on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 9 am from the Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home, 45 Curson Street, West Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, 445 Washington Street, Coventry.Visitation on Friday from 4-7 pm. Information or to leave condolences, kindly visit potvinquinnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2020