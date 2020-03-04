Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6868
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church
445 Washington Street
Coventry, RI
View Map

Eugene J. "Gene" Girard Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene J. "Gene" Girard Jr. Obituary
GIRARD, JR., EUGENE J. "GENE"
81, passed away on March 3, 2020. Husband of Lucille M. (Pimental) Girard. Father of Stephen and Michael Girard and the late Douglas Girard. Funeral on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 9 am from the Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home, 45 Curson Street, West Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, 445 Washington Street, Coventry.Visitation on Friday from 4-7 pm. Information or to leave condolences, kindly visit potvinquinnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -