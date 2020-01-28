Home

Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
BONAVENTURE, EUGENE M.
86, of Johnston passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020 at Fatima Hospital after a long battle with COPD.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4-7pm in the ROBBINS FUNERAL HOME, 2251 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Funeral at 10 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial will follow at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. For full obituary, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
