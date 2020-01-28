|
BONAVENTURE, EUGENE M.
86, of Johnston passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020 at Fatima Hospital after a long battle with COPD.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4-7pm in the ROBBINS FUNERAL HOME, 2251 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Funeral at 10 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial will follow at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. For full obituary, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020