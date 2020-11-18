PASCALE, EUGENE
80, of Campbell Avenue, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence. He was the beloved husband of Eva Maria (Jaksch) Pascale. Mr. & Mrs. Pascale had been married for fifty-seven years.
Besides his wife, he is survived by one son, Michael Pascale, and his wife Charlene, of North Providence; two sisters, Dorothy Mullin of Florida and Ann Cerman of Maryland; one brother, Ernest Pascale, Jr. of Lincoln; and one granddaughter, Samantha Pascale.
For complete obituary and service information, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
.