Eugene Pascale
PASCALE, EUGENE
80, of Campbell Avenue, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence. He was the beloved husband of Eva Maria (Jaksch) Pascale. Mr. & Mrs. Pascale had been married for fifty-seven years.
Besides his wife, he is survived by one son, Michael Pascale, and his wife Charlene, of North Providence; two sisters, Dorothy Mullin of Florida and Ann Cerman of Maryland; one brother, Ernest Pascale, Jr. of Lincoln; and one granddaughter, Samantha Pascale.
For complete obituary and service information, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
