Gormly, Eugenia
Eugenia Gormly, 99, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Calling hours for Eugenia will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 9:30am to11:00am in Connor's Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth, RI, 02871. Services for Eugenia will also be held at Connor's Funeral Home immediately following calling hours at 11:00am with burial to follow at St. Columba Cemetery's Chapel, 465 Browns Lane, Middletown, RI, 02842.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 25, 2020