Eugenia Zyskowski

Zyskowski, Eugenia
88, passed away on July 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Feliks, son Stanislaw, her parents Zygmunt and Anna Zalewski, her brothers Tadeusz Zalewski and Kazimierz Zalewski, and sister Halina Karpinski.
She leaves behind her three daughters, Lucyna Leveille and husband Paul, Barbara Iaciofano and husband Mike, and Helen Warner and husband Mark, a sister Krystyna Zdanowicz, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends across many states.
Originally from Poland, she spent most of her life in Rhode Island but has also lived in Georgia, West Virginia and Florida. For further information and condolences, please visit mountpleasantfh.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
