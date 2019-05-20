|
|
Heath (Ferreira), Eulalia 'Lu'
88, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ralph E. Heath, and a daughter of the late Armand R. and Mary A. (Chaves) Ferreira. Lu was the sister of the late Pamela Matta. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.
Her visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10-11 am with a service at 11 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2019