Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eulalia Heath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eulalia "Lu" (Ferreira) Heath

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eulalia "Lu" (Ferreira) Heath Obituary
Heath (Ferreira), Eulalia 'Lu'
88, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ralph E. Heath, and a daughter of the late Armand R. and Mary A. (Chaves) Ferreira. Lu was the sister of the late Pamela Matta. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.

Her visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10-11 am with a service at 11 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now