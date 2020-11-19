SCHONNING, EUNICE-ANNE REYNOLDS
Passed away peacefully at home in Westerly, RI on November 11, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in Providence, RI, Eunice graduated from Cranston High School in 1959 and went on to become a "Gibbs Girl", graduating from Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Providence.
Eunice embarked on an insurance career in 1970 at Thorp and Trainer, Inc. in Westerly and went on to become an owner and Vice President at Schonning Insurance Services Inc. She retired in 2000.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, Eunice (Stubbs) Reynolds Boutelle and Thomas B. Reynolds, her husband, Roger H. Schonning, and her son, R. Michael Schonning. She is survived by her sons Stephen C. (Polly) of Westerly, RI and Scott T. Schonning of Orlando, FL, her daughter Bethany A. Schonning of Westerly, RI, her brother Thomas (Norma) Reynolds of Maryland, her, her grandchildren Jessica Schonning, Michael Schonning, Connor McGill, and Carly McGill, and many treasured cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held this summer when we can gather together to properly remember Eunice and celebrate her life with friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory and that of her son, Michael, to the National Reyes Syndrome Foundation, PO Box 829, Bryan, OH 43506 or online at http://www.reyessyndrome.org/donate.html
For a full obituary www.buckler-johnston.com