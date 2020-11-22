WOODMANSEE, EUNICE EVELYN (RITCHIE)
passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Manor in Bristol. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold Edward Woodmansee. Eunice was born August 11, 1923 in New Haven, CT to George Ritchie and Emily (Reher, Ritchie) Judd. She grew up in Meriden, CT and graduated from Meriden High School. She had four brothers and a sisters: the late Arthur, Fred, George, Ernest, and Bernice Ritchie. Eunice worked at Almac's Market and volunteered at South County Hospital for many years. She attended the Wakefield Baptist Church and was a longtime member of "The Club", a local gathering of Narragansett fishermen's wives ("The Club" was featured in an article in the Narragansett Times). Eunice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a wonderful, kind, hard-working woman that never said an unkind word about anyone. She was always ready for an adventure and was special in so many ways; she will be missed by all who knew her. She loved going to the beach with her sons and grandchildren who all have fond memories of learning to swim at Sand Hill Cove, gathering quahogs in Salt Pond, and crabbing at the docks in Point Judith with her. She never missed a Bristol 4th of July parade or any opportunity to spend time with family and friends with her signature chocolate peanut butter squares in hand and a deck of cards ready for a game of 'Kings in the Corner'. She is survived by her 6 sons: Alan of Wakefield, Gary of Jacksonville Beach, FL, John of Eugene, OR, Scott of Wakefield, Jeff and wife Theresa of Bristol, and Bryan Woodmansee of Wakefield; and her 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Due to the current health situation there will be no calling hours. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held later next year to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Manor, 1 Dawn Hill Road, Bristol, RI where Eunice received loving care for the final years of her life. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com