Eunice (Johnson) Lavey

Eunice (Johnson) Lavey Obituary
LAVEY, EUNICE (JOHNSON)
94, of East Greenwich, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Born in Varberg Sweden, she was the daughter of the late Bror O. and Alma (Pearson) Johnson.
Married to Sergeant Major James M. Lavey, she was a proud Army wife. She embraced the challenges of a transient lifestyle (Panama, Germany, Italy, United States) while raising three children and turned it into an adventure. She was a wonderful cook, seamstress, and an avid smocker.
Eunice was the mother of James M. Lavey Jr. (Katherine), the late Ronald A. Lavey (Nancy), and Janice L. Pearson (Robert). She was the grandmother of Casey Lavey (Dori), Kaitlyn Wallace (Eric), Lindsay Pearson (Daniel Croak), Colleen Gagnon (Neal), Wendy Shalvey (Michael) and the late Jody Zinno and a loving great-grandmother. She is predeceased by her siblings Lynn Thompson and Lenny Johnson.
Due to the coronavirus there will be no services. Donations in her memory may be made to the . Remembrances may be shared at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2020
