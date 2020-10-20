PICCIRILLI, EVA A. (GRIECO)
93, of Johnston, RI, passed peacefully on October 11, 2020. She was the daughter of Luigi and Grazia Grieco. Formerly from Cranston RI, she was the wife of the late Joseph Piccirilli. She was preceded by son in law Dennis Horton and is survived by Grace Horton, Linda C. Piccirilli and Alan J. Piccirilli, also 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and a sister, Rose Marie Dell Ventura of N.C., also Lisa Wery, Peter Hagopian and Colleen Piccirilli. No services at this time. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.