1/1
Eva A. (Grieco) Piccirilli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PICCIRILLI, EVA A. (GRIECO)
93, of Johnston, RI, passed peacefully on October 11, 2020. She was the daughter of Luigi and Grazia Grieco. Formerly from Cranston RI, she was the wife of the late Joseph Piccirilli. She was preceded by son in law Dennis Horton and is survived by Grace Horton, Linda C. Piccirilli and Alan J. Piccirilli, also 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and a sister, Rose Marie Dell Ventura of N.C., also Lisa Wery, Peter Hagopian and Colleen Piccirilli. No services at this time. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved