SPANO, EVA C. (MARCHETTI)
97, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 with her daughter by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Leo A. Spano. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Maria (DeRita) Marchetti. Eva worked as an administrative assistant for Natick Labs for many years before retiring.
Eva is survived by her loving daughter Elisabeth Palmer and her husband Thomas of Cranston; cherished grandchildren, Justin, Michael and Kathryn; dear brother Frank Marchetti.
Her funeral services will be held at a later date. Visit NardolilloFH.com
