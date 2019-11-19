|
|
DeCONTI, EVA MARIE (Nolette)
97, passed away peacefully Saturday November 16, 2019 at Roberts Health Center, North Kingstown. She was the wife of the late Merlin A. DeConti, Esq. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Victor J. and Clerinda (Arel) Nolette.
Eva was employed by Allendale Insurance Company for many years before retiring. She was a very proud WWII United State Navy Veteran, WAVE, receiving the Victory Medal and American Campaign Medal. Eva enjoyed the outdoors, golfing, gardening and loved her family.
A devoted and loving mother and grandmother, she is survived by two daughters; Marcy Smith and husband Jeff, Kathleen Abrams and husband Ken, one grandson, Kyle J. Smith and three step-sons, Merlin, Stephen and Russell DeConti. She was the sister of Pauline Lambert (husband Normand) and the late Rosilada Roberts, Maria Blanchette, Ren Nolette, Albert Nolette, Theresa Mitchell and Cecile Gilbert-Conati.
Her funeral and VISITATION will be held Thursday from 8:30-10:00 a.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Everyone will arrive and be seated at 10:45 a.m. for Words of Remembrance. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Memorial contributions may be made to the WoundedWarriorProject.org. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 19, 2019